Lula's inauguration in pics: Brazilians welcome their new president with pomp and show

| Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as the President of Brazil on Sunday, as he vowed to bring intense reforms to the nation infested with hunger, poverty, and racism. Lula's inauguration ceremony was a grand affair due to his remarkable victory over Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right former president. During his speech, he referred to democracy as the 'true winner of the October Presidential elections.' Here's a look into the grandeur of Lula da Silva's inauguration ceremony, followed by an extravagant celebration.

Democracy has won, says Lula

Lula swore in as the new President of Brazil for the third time. During his speech, he told the legislators, "Democracy was the great victor in this election, overcoming the most violent threats to the freedom to vote, and the most abject campaign of lies and hate plotted to manipulate and embarrass the electorate."



(Photograph: Reuters )

Palácio do Planalto

As Lula marched on the Planalto ramp, several individuals amongst Lula's voters joined him. Amongst them, Chief Raoni Metuktire, an indigenous leader and activist for the conservation of the Amazon, and Aline Sousa, a 33-year-old garbage collector and member of the National Movement of Waste Pickers (MNCR), were also present.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Presidential sash

As Bolsonaro was absent during the swearing-in ceremony, the diverse group of Brazilians who accompanied Lula handed him the Presidential sash. First Lady Janja Silva, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and his wife, Lu Alckmin, came along with Lula and the group at the entrance to the Planalto palace.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Supporters rejoice Lula's victory

Thousands of people welcomed and cheered Lula as the new president-elect wiped his tears. He took an oath to unite the polarized nation during his speech.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Heightened security

Lula's inauguration took place amid a high-security beef. Officials feared the possibility of extremist attacks by Bolsonaro's supporters. They also called for a military coup to stop Lula from returning to office in a climate of vandalism and violence.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Lula's emotional gesture

"There are not two Brazils. We are one country, one great nation," said the President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during his teary message to the nation.



(Photograph: Reuters )