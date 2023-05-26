Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya leads side to Playoff berth in KL Rahul's absence

Written By: Aditya Pimpale Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:26 PM IST

Here is a look at Lucknow Super Giants’ Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign after their journey ended at the Eliminator stage. The side went through a series of ups and downs but managed to hold on to their top-four place despite the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul. Their exit in the Eliminator stage was the second time, having also bowed at the same stage in the 2022 season at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

After securing a playoff berth in the final league match, lady luck did not shine on LSG as they were eliminated at the Eliminator stage for the second successive year. LSG lost to five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 81 runs as their journey came to an end at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, 24th May.

Krunal Pandya leads in KL Rahul's absence

With skipper KL Rahul injured, LSG needed Krunal Pandya to step up as he led the side to a third-place finish. LSG finished the season with eight wins and five defeats while one of the matches against Chennai Super Kings ended in a washout.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir clash

In a hot debate of the IPL 2023, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir clashed after the match as RCB beat LSG by 18 runs in Lucknow. Both exchanged heated words and were later fined 100 percent match fees while Naveen-Ul-Haq became a center of trolls on social media.

Rise of Kyle Mayers

In the 2022 season, LSG were dependent on KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock as both players looked untouchable in the Playing XI. Interestingly, it was Kyle Mayers who was given the nod in place of the South African, a decision justified by the player as he scored 379 runs in 13 matches.

LSG's horrible collapse vs GT

On April 22, LSG faced an embarrassing defeat against champions Gujarat Titans despite sitting in the driving seat. Going into the final six overs, LSG needed 30 runs to win but in a horrible turn of events, they lost the contest by seven runs. From 106/1 LSG went to 128/7 and failed drastically in one of the most embarrassing defeats for the franchise.

