/LPG gas cylinder e-KYC: Aadhaar biometric verification now mandatory. Here’s how to verify online

Step 1: Download your LPG supplier’s mobile application along with the Aadhaar FaceRD app.

Step 2: Sign in or register using the mobile number linked to your LPG account.

Step 3: Select the e-KYC option within the app.

Step 4: Enter your Aadhaar number and provide authorization for verification.

Step 5: Complete face verification using the Aadhaar FaceRD application.

Once successfully verified, you will receive a confirmation, and your LPG account will be automatically updated with the completed e-KYC status.