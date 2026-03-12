/LPG cylinder shortage: 5 simple hacks to make your cooking gas last longer

Rising tensions in West Asia are beginning to affect everyday life in India, particularly in household kitchens. Reports of shortages of commercial LPG cylinders in several cities have triggered concerns about supply and prices. The disruption follows the conflict involving US, Iran and Israel, which has unsettled global fuel markets and raised fears about the availability of cooking gas. While the Indian government has assured citizens that domestic LPG supply remains secure, some local reports suggest tighter availability in certain areas.

