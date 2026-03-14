India is currently experiencing heightened concern over domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies as geopolitical tensions in West Asia have disrupted mainstream supply routes and created uncertainty among consumers. Cylinder booking intervals have been changed, with the minimum gap between bookings increased to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in some rural areas to manage distribution and discourage hoarding. Authorities have urged consumers not to panic book and assured that deliveries are continuing as normal, but long queues and delivery delays persist in several cities. These developments make it particularly important for households to inspect every refill they receive to ensure safety and avoid potential risks.