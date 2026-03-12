/LPG consumption across India: Top states using the most cylinders, from Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal

The disruption has affected both domestic households and commercial establishments, with restaurants and eateries in cities such as Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai warning that they may have to scale down operations if the situation persists.
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has reassured households that there is no need for panic booking of LPG cylinders, with the normal domestic delivery cycle continuing at around 2.5 days. Amid the reported countrywide LPG shortage, the Centre has directed states and Union territories to closely monitor supplies daily and take strict action against any violations. The disruption has affected both domestic households and commercial establishments, with restaurants and eateries in cities such as Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai warning that they may have to scale down operations if the situation persists.
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) continues to be the primary cooking fuel for millions of Indian households. According to the latest update from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, as of April 2025, India had 3,297 lakh active domestic LPG customers. Consumption patterns differ widely across states, reflecting variations in population, urbanisation, and energy infrastructure. Recent supply pressures have further highlighted the importance of monitoring and managing these consumption trends.
The top three states in LPG usage were Uttar Pradesh (483.4 lakh), Maharashtra (317.1 lakh) and West Bengal (271.3 lakh). Uttar Pradesh led the country, driven by its large population and extensive urban centres. Maharashtra and West Bengal followed, reflecting both household demand and commercial reliance on cylinders in major cities.
Following these were Tamil Nadu (237.6 lakh), Bihar (229.4 lakh) and Karnataka (188.5 lakh). These states demonstrated significant LPG penetration, with urban and semi-urban households heavily reliant on cylinders. Supply management in these areas was critical to prevent disruptions in daily cooking and commercial operations.
Next in consumption were Rajasthan (183.8 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (159.5 lakh) and Gujarat (127.8 lakh). Their usage underscored continued LPG adoption across northern, southern, and western India. Government initiatives had helped expand access in rural and semi-urban regions, supporting steady growth in cylinder connections.
Some territories recorded the lowest LPG usage, including Lakshadweep (0.1 lakh), Ladakh (1.0 lakh) and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (1.3 lakh). These areas had smaller populations and logistical challenges for distribution. Despite low absolute numbers, ensuring regular supply remained important to guarantee equitable access to clean household energy.