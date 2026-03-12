/LPG consumption across India: Top states using the most cylinders, from Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has reassured households that there is no need for panic booking of LPG cylinders, with the normal domestic delivery cycle continuing at around 2.5 days. Amid the reported countrywide LPG shortage, the Centre has directed states and Union territories to closely monitor supplies daily and take strict action against any violations. The disruption has affected both domestic households and commercial establishments, with restaurants and eateries in cities such as Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai warning that they may have to scale down operations if the situation persists.