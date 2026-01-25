/Loyal wingman and the future of UAVs: Why fighter jets may never fly alone again

Several countries are advancing manned–unmanned teaming programmes. In the United States, the US Air Force Research Laboratory’s Skyborg programme focuses on autonomy and mission systems that allow uncrewed aircraft to operate alongside manned fighters in contested airspace. One platform linked to this effort is the Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie, a low-cost unmanned combat aerial vehicle designed to support aircraft such as the F-22 and F-35. Australia’s Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, developed for the Royal Australian Air Force, is designed to fly in formation with crewed aircraft.