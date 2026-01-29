/Lowest CPI inflation since series began at 1.7%! How did India achieve this, reveals Economic Survey

The Survey situates India’s performance in the broader global context, noting that inflation has moderated across advanced, emerging, and developing economies. Global headline inflation declined from 8.7 per cent in 2022 to 4.2 per cent in 2025. Advanced economies stabilised at 2–3 per cent, while emerging market and developing economies reduced inflation from 9.7 per cent to 5.3 per cent. This shows that India’s disinflationary trajectory aligns with, but is even sharper than, global trends.

