Loved Taskaree on OTT? Watch these 5 similar shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Emraan Hashmi's Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web is a gripping OTT crime thriller series centred around the hidden world of smuggling and the struggles of a customs officer to shut it down. Take a look at five similar shows that are worth watching.
Neeraj Pandey's Indian crime thriller Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web stars Emraan Hashmi as Superintendent Arjun Meena, a sharp customs officer on the verge of putting an end to the hidden world of smuggling illegal goods such as drugs and luxury items. If you loved the show, take a look at 5 similar shows that promise a blend of jaw-dropping thriller, action, and binge-worthy drama.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The gritty thriller revolves around Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, a middle-class husband and father, who is crushed between the responsibilities on his shoulders. Besides secretly working as a top intelligence officer for India's NIA, he balances dangerous terrorism missions with his marriage issues and his kids' challenges.
Where to watch: Netflix
One of the highly acclaimed series focuses on multiple intertwined stories. Sartaj Singh, played by Saif Ali Khan, a troubled Mumbai cop, leads a mouse-and-cat chase against legendary gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddique), who is running a criminal empire with the larger apocalyptic plan.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The three-season thrilling drama centres on the lawless city of Mirzapur and the reign dispute between mafia don Kaleen Bhaiya (Akhandanand Tripathi) and the ambitious Pandit brothers, Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey). The show showcases a bloody cycle of revenge, ambition, and violence involving illegal gun trade, family feuds, and political corruption.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Paatal Lok is a gritty Indian crime thriller that features Jaideep Ahlawat as a cop named Hathiram Chaudhary, who investigates the attempted assassination of a journalist, uncovering a deep conspiracy of Hindu cosmology's three realms (Heaven, Earth, and Netherworld).
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Shahid Kapoor stars as Sunny in a crime thriller, an artistic but struggling man who begins making fake currency with his friend Firoz, leading them into the dangerous world of kingpin Mansoor Dalal.