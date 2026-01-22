Loved Taskaree on OTT? Watch these 5 similar shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Neeraj Pandey's Indian crime thriller Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web stars Emraan Hashmi as Superintendent Arjun Meena, a sharp customs officer on the verge of putting an end to the hidden world of smuggling illegal goods such as drugs and luxury items. If you loved the show, take a look at 5 similar shows that promise a blend of jaw-dropping thriller, action, and binge-worthy drama.