Loved 'Persuasion'? Check out these 6 amazing Jane Austen novel adaptations

Jane Austen, the 18th century English novelist (16 December 1775 – 18 July 1817), who wrote under the pseudonym 'A Lady', was a romantic era novelist. Even after over 200 years of her death, she is celebrated for her six major novels. Her works mainly interpreted, critiqued, and commented upon British society. She wrote around the time when the women's rights movement was gaining momentum.

Although she created free-thinking and strong female characters, they are hardly associated with the feminist idea that we believe in today. However, she personally reflected a strong feminist character by writing novels and shunning the idea of marriage. Her works are a critique of the status of women in England, using language that is laced with sharp irony, wit, and realism.

Her novels stood the test of time, have been adapted for film, theater, and TV, and translated into almost every known language. The recent release, 'Persuasion,' has gained popularity and is winning audiences' hearts.

Let's have a look at a few more films other than ‘Persuasion’ that you should not miss.

