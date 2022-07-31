Loved 'Persuasion'? Check out these 6 amazing Jane Austen novel adaptations

Jul 31, 2022

Jane Austen, the 18th century English novelist (16 December 1775 – 18 July 1817), who wrote under the pseudonym 'A Lady', was a romantic era novelist. Even after over 200 years of her death, she is celebrated for her six major novels. Her works mainly interpreted, critiqued, and commented upon British society. She wrote around the time when the women's rights movement was gaining momentum.

Although she created free-thinking and strong female characters, they are hardly associated with the feminist idea that we believe in today. However, she personally reflected a strong feminist character by writing novels and shunning the idea of marriage. Her works are a critique of the status of women in England, using language that is laced with sharp irony, wit, and realism.

Her novels stood the test of time, have been adapted for film, theater, and TV, and translated into almost every known language. The recent release, 'Persuasion,' has gained popularity and is winning audiences' hearts.

Let's have a look at a few more films other than ‘Persuasion’ that you should not miss.
 

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Austen's most popular novel was adopted in this 2005 film, which remains one of the finest adaptations of the writer's work by far. The depiction of Victorian romances in the movie is matchless.

At the same time, the poised screenplay, covering the vast panorama of the novel into the chamber drama, is extraordinarily filmed.

The story about the Bennett sisters and how their mother eagerly wants them to get married off as soon as possible forms the basis of the film. Its commentary on British society, the secret relationship between Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy, and the obstacles they go through, as well as the fight for pride, are what make the movie a memorable watch. Keira Knightly and Macfadyen have stunningly portrayed their characters.
 

Emma (2020)

Directed by Autumn de Wilde, this most recent of Austen's adaptations is about one of her most complex female characters. The Regency Era has been beautifully filmed while it also managed to depict the details of the protagonist,'Emma'.

 The film successfully crafts a screenplay that handles sweeping themes like attachment, love and marriage, and thwarted love, along with a criticism of society. Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, and Mia Goth star in this fun romantic comedy. It is a fun watch about a woman who is mischievous, shrewd, and a matchmaker who meddles with the romantic lives of others. The melodrama, accompanied by magnificent sets and endearing costumes, is the perfect watch for the new generation. The film can be streamed on Netflix.
 

Sense & Sensibility (1995)

This 1995 romance drama by Ang Lee is a masterpiece thanks to the lovely performances of lead actress Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet, who play sisters in the film. The plot revolves around two sisters who are heartbroken in their pursuit of love. The film focuses on the personification of the two sisters' common sense and sensibility. The film is a beautiful version of the novel because of the simplicity of its portrayal and its coverage of themes like family, marriage, love, and heartbreak in England's Regency Era. The film is available on Netflix.
 

Mansfield Park (1999)

This 1999 British romantic drama is based on Jane Austen's 1814 novel of the same name. Directed and written by Patricia Rozema, 'Mansfield Park' branches off from the original novel in several aspects, like how it talks about Jane Austen's life, issues surrounding slavery, and West Indian plantations.

Keeping the settings of the early 1800s, the film manages to keep your interest by retaining post-modern naturalism. Though Jane Austen's original female character, Fanny Price, is full of misery and a dull heroine, the film's Fanny Price, played by Frances O'Connor, has been portrayed with substance and has a better personality than the novel. Edmund's character is played by Jonny Lee Miller, who is charming on the screen.
 

Northanger Abbey (2007) 

Jon Jones-directed 2007 romance drama is a clean and tastefully done film. Felicity Jones plays Catherine Morland in this British television film adaptation of Jane Austen's 1817 novel of the same name, while JJ Feild plays Henry Tilney, her love interest. This Jane Austen Gothic satire is feisty. The plot revolves around adolescent Catherine, who travels to Bath to live with some of her family friends. There she meets Henry Tilney's and John Thorpe's William Beck characters and finds herself to be their object of their affection. She is so absorbed by the ghastly novels that she slowly starts dreaming of dark adventures. This leads to her imagining real life with the Gothic romance in her favourite books. Felicity Jones perfectly slays as the ‘Northanger Abbey’ protagonist.
 

Love & Friendship (2016)

Kate Beckinsale plays the Regency beauty in this adaptation of the epistolary novel Lady Susan. Beckinsale plays the heroine, who is a frivolous, sharp-witted, and cunning widow. She tries to target men in an attempt to find a suitable husband for herself and her daughter. Directed by Whit Stillman, this acclaimed 2016 Amazon Original Comedy Drama also stars Chloë Sevigny, Xavier Samuel, and Emma Greenwell. Although not amongst Austen's most popular works, the film is hilarious and stays loyal to the book. It also captures Austen’s humour and wit masterfully, bringing them to life on the screen.

