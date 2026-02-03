/Loved Jaaved Jaaferi in Mayasabha? Watch these 7 other films of the star that showcase his range as an actor

Jaaved Jaaferi is an actor who can make you laugh, think and low-key scare you, without breaking a sweat. You know him as the iconic voice behind Takeshi’s Castle and as a judge on the dance show Boogie Woogie. On the big screen, Jaaved has made a mark with a range of films.
In the recently released fantasy thriller Mayasabha, Jaaved ditches his comedy bug and proves that he cannot be boxed into one kind of a role. As Parameshwar Khanna, once a powerful film producer, now living alone in his long-shut theatre with 40kgs gold hidden inside the theatre, Jaaved Jaaferi brings layers to the plot and leaves an impact without needing any punchlines.
Peak madcap, a total laughter riot. You cannot see Dhamaal without including Jaaved Jaaferi’s cult ‘Manav’ or mimicking his classic dialogue, ‘Adi, you are so smart! Mumma will be so proud of you!’ This is Jaaved at his most accessible and crowd-pleasing, and iconic, in fact.
Urban, cool and hilarious. Jaaved brought an effortless comic timing that showed he took a deep dive into his character. ‘Eggjactly’ without overshadowing the leads, Jaaved showed that he can perfectly fit into rom-com shade and take audiences on a rollercoaster of never-ending laughter.
A nostalgic ride for the millennials, Jaaved Jaaferi clearly had a blast in Jajantaram Mamantaram as Aditya, who finds himself transported to a mystical island inhabited by miniature people, leading to a series of adventures.
Warm, funny and homely. Jaaved Jaaferi brings heart to the rom-com narrative and shows that his experience has only refined his comical, emotional and dancing layers.
In this one-of-a-kind film, Fire, Jaaved Jaaferi played Jatin, a man in a loveless arranged marriage who continues his affair with a Chinese girlfriend. As a dismissive, modern-styled man who prefers his freedom over marital responsibilities, Jaaved’s deep understanding of the character brought believability to his outing and received incredible praise.
In this racey action thriller, Jaaved Jaaferi brought chilling dread as the antagonist Hamid Gul, a key associate of the main villain. Moving away from his comedic stints, the actor simply raised intensity with his cold stares and an unflinching aura that did the talking.
As Harry, Jaaved Jaaferi builds the backbone of a strong friendship between him and Saif Ali Khan, leading him to his professional racing aspirations. The actor brought determination to his portrayal and simply highlighted that professional bonds can also transform into familial bonds.