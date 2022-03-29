Love knows no bounds: Vietnamese man spends thousands converting van into wooden tank for son

A Vietnamese father has spent hundreds of hours and invested thousands converting an old van into a wooden tank for his son — an unusual hobby in a country once ravaged by war.

Every weekend, Truong Van Dao trundles what was once a 16-seat minibus around his neighbourhood in Bac Ninh province, east of capital Hanoi, with his three-year-old son sitting proudly in the turret.

The wooden vehicle, based on a French EBR105 model and complete with a 2.8-metre-long replica gun, cost $11,000 to convert.

"My son and I find it more fun riding the tank, which has nothing to do with weapons nor war," Dao told AFP.

"I only considered it as a normal car, renovated it into a tank to make it more interesting," the 31-year-old carpenter added.