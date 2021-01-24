Love in the time of corona: UK couple get married in a COVID ward

We have heard of socially distanced weddings and even Zoom ceremonies, but this time the "I do" moment came in an ICU
A British couple, couple Elizabeth Kerr and Simon O'Brien, had been planning to get married since June 2019, but their plans kept getting postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The couple then tested positive for the deadly virus and were rushed to a hospital. Later, they became so ill that medical staff scrambled to organise a wedding before it was too late.
When O'Brien was shifted to the ICU for critical care, the two almost gave up. However, the hospital staff delayed his intubation by an hour, in which the couple was rushed through their wedding.
Thankfully, O'Brien's condition improved and the newlyweds reunited on a COVID-19 ward where both are gradually recovering, although still receiving oxygen.
Moments after saying "I do", O'Brien was sedated and spent the night on mechanical ventilation.