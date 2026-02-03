/Lost tech or Lost interest? The truth behind why humans haven't returned to the Moon

However, there are several factors that led to the Moon being sidelined from space missions. One of the biggest ones is the shifting political will. With the Apollo missions, the United States wanted to show its scientific supremacy over the Soviet Union. It was like a Cold War weapon, just based on science. The goal was achieved, and so the government saw no need to spend billions of dollars of taxpayers' money on repetitive missions. Besides, by the early 1970s, the US had to deal with the Vietnam War and internal social issues.