/Lord’s Becomes First Ground to Host 150 Tests: See Venues with Most Matches

History at the Home of Cricket! Lord’s becomes the first venue to host 150 Test matches during the England vs New Zealand clash. See the top 5 most-used grounds.
The Home of Cricket, Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England, has become the first venue to host 150 Tests, which is the ongoing contest between the hosts and New Zealand. The Mecca of Cricket hosted its first-ever Test in 1884 between England and Australia.
The second venue on this list is the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, which has hosted 118 Tests and counting. The biggest cricket stadium Down Under also staged the first-ever Test match between Ashes rivals on March 15, 1877.
Another historic ground in Australia, the Sydney Cricket Ground, is third on this list, having hosted 114 Tests and counting. Sydney was among the earliest cricket venues to stage an international game, with England squaring off against Australia at the SCG for the first time in 1882.
The second-most famous cricket venue in London, The Oval, is fourth on this list, having hosted 108 Tests to date. The Oval, however, hosted the first-ever Test match on English soil in 1880 between England and Australia.
The fifth and final venue on this list is Old Trafford in Manchester, which has hosted 86 Test matches and counting to date. In 1884, this venue hosted its first international game between England and Australia.