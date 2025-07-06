/Looking to buy a private jet? Top 7 most luxurious options for first-time buyers

Dubbed the “Super Versatile Jet,” the Pilatus PC-24 is one of the most rugged-yet-luxurious options on the list. For roughly $11 million, you get an aircraft that can land on unpaved airstrips ie. dirt, gravel, even grass and still deliver a luxury experience inside. The Swiss-built PC-24 offers a large cabin, configurable interior layouts, and quality materials you’d expect in top-tier jets. It has a roomy baggage area and rear cargo door, making it perfect for those who want to mix adventure with executive travel. It’s one of the few jets where you could go from the Alps to the beach and back without switching planes.