/Looking to buy a private jet? Top 7 most luxurious options for first-time buyers

Buying a private jet doesn’t always mean spending $75 million on a flying mansion. There’s a growing category of affordable luxury jets that balance sleek design, premium comfort, and impressive performance without hitting Gulfstream prices. Whether you’re an entrepreneur flying regional routes or a celebrity looking to skip airport queues in style, these jets offer the best entry points into elite aviation. Here are seven of the best (and relatively cheapest) private jets that still deliver serious luxury.
The HondaJet Elite II is a modern marvel in the very light jet category. Priced at around $6.95 million, it offers a unique over-the-wing engine design that reduces cabin noise and increases fuel efficiency both rare at this price point. The interior is clean, ergonomic, and high-tech, with plush leather seats, intuitive lighting, and a Garmin G3000 touchscreen cockpit. While it’s built for shorter hops (about 1,500 nautical miles), the jet is a favorite among owners who want style, speed, and self-fly flexibility. It’s small, but it delivers a luxury experience that punches way above its weight.
Starting at just around $5 million, the Embraer Phenom 100EV is often cited as the most cost-effective way to step into private jet ownership without sacrificing premium appeal. Designed for 4 to 6 passengers, it’s ideal for regional travel while offering the kind of quiet cabin and executive vibe normally found in much pricier aircraft. The interior is surprisingly refined, with options for fine wood veneers, handcrafted stitching, and a smart use of space that includes a proper lavatory — something not all light jets offer. If you want a jet that’s sleek, stylish, and super functional for short-range travel, the 100EV hits the mark.
The Citation M2 Gen2 is a solid upgrade from the original M2, and it’s one of Cessna’s most popular jets for a reason. Priced at around $6.5 million, the aircraft is known for its smooth flying experience, Garmin G3000 avionics, and refined interior lighting systems that give it a high-end feel. The Gen2 adds features like wireless phone charging, customizable mood lighting, and updated seats that recline better and support longer trips. With a max speed of 404 knots and a 1,500-nautical-mile range, it’s ideal for private owners or companies that need quick, stylish regional flights.
Dubbed the “Super Versatile Jet,” the Pilatus PC-24 is one of the most rugged-yet-luxurious options on the list. For roughly $11 million, you get an aircraft that can land on unpaved airstrips ie. dirt, gravel, even grass and still deliver a luxury experience inside. The Swiss-built PC-24 offers a large cabin, configurable interior layouts, and quality materials you’d expect in top-tier jets. It has a roomy baggage area and rear cargo door, making it perfect for those who want to mix adventure with executive travel. It’s one of the few jets where you could go from the Alps to the beach and back without switching planes.
If you’re looking for the gold standard in light jet luxury, the Phenom 300E is it. Costing around $10 million, it combines comfort, speed, and long-range capability. The aircraft has won multiple awards for being the best-selling light business jet in the world and with good reason. Inside, you’ll find touchscreen controls, a customisable cabin, oversized windows, and even a belted lavatory that adds to passenger capacity. It can fly about 2,000 nautical miles, making it ideal for U.S. coast-to-coast flights or European intra-continent business travel. Quiet, fast, and elegant, it’s a standout in its class.
Though Bombardier discontinued the Learjet line in 2021, the Learjet 75 Liberty remains a smart choice in the pre-owned market. You can pick one up for around $8–10 million depending on condition and flight hours. The aircraft offers serious performance with speeds over Mach 0.8 and a range of nearly 2,000 nautical miles. It’s also known for its luxurious club seating, solid noise insulation, and sleek cockpit systems. If you want a legacy name in aviation with rock-solid reputation and a touch of nostalgia, the 75 Liberty is a great value buy.
Priced at about $9 million, the Citation CJ3+ is widely considered one of the most efficient jets for business and personal use. With a roomy cabin for up to 9 passengers, a range of more than 2,000 nautical miles, and a reputation for reliability, it’s a favourite among corporate fleets and individual buyers alike. The interior offers high-quality materials, entertainment systems, Wi-Fi, and ergonomic design that makes longer flights more comfortable. If you’re looking for a jet that’s easy to own, easy to maintain, and still feels first-class, the CJ3+ delivers across the board.