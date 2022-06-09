Looking for the cleanest bathing waters in Europe? Save this list for your next trip

In Europe, bathing is a very popular and important pastime. Every year the European Environment Agency (EEA) and the European Commission conduct a review of European bathing places.

This may appear strange, but it helps evaluate how well environmental protection measures are implemented.

It also allows people to make informed decisions about where to bathe without risking their health. 21,551 officially identified bathing sites throughout the EU, as well as 119 in Albania and 189 in Switzerland, are included in this evaluation.

The next time you're in Europe, take a bath here: