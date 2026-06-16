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Looking for India's most unique street food? Start here

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 16:10 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 16:10 IST

 Indian street food offers rich heritage and immense value. From two million daily Dabelis in Gujarat to a Rs 10 Jhal Muri in Bengal, these unique snacks define regional tastes.

Kutchi Dabeli Snack
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Kutchi Dabeli Snack

Originating in Gujarat's Kutch region, this spiced potato blend is stuffed inside a sliced bun. Local vendors sell roughly two million portions of this snack every single day. The addition of pomegranate seeds and roasted peanuts ensures a distinctly crunchy texture.

Bengal Jhal Muri
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Bengal Jhal Muri

This classic street food from Bengal remains a highly affordable option, costing between Rs 10 and Rs 20. Vendors mix puffed rice with roasted peanuts, fresh tomatoes, and boiled potatoes inside a paper cone. A dash of raw mustard oil gives it a sharp aroma.

Mumbai Vada Pav
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Mumbai Vada Pav

Serving as the ultimate daily fuel for millions of commuters, this dish is a staple of Mumbai. It features a spiced potato fritter sandwiched inside a soft bun with regional chutneys. The entire combination serves as a filling meal for less than Rs 50.

Layered Laccha Paratha
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Layered Laccha Paratha

This multi-layered flatbread traces its culinary origins back to the 12th century in the Indian subcontinent. The name describes the circular rings of dough created through skilled manual rolling. This crispy bread is traditionally paired with hearty north Indian curries.

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