/Looking for India's most unique street food? Start here

Indian street food offers rich heritage and immense value. From two million daily Dabelis in Gujarat to a Rs 10 Jhal Muri in Bengal, these unique snacks define regional tastes.
Originating in Gujarat's Kutch region, this spiced potato blend is stuffed inside a sliced bun. Local vendors sell roughly two million portions of this snack every single day. The addition of pomegranate seeds and roasted peanuts ensures a distinctly crunchy texture.
This classic street food from Bengal remains a highly affordable option, costing between Rs 10 and Rs 20. Vendors mix puffed rice with roasted peanuts, fresh tomatoes, and boiled potatoes inside a paper cone. A dash of raw mustard oil gives it a sharp aroma.
Serving as the ultimate daily fuel for millions of commuters, this dish is a staple of Mumbai. It features a spiced potato fritter sandwiched inside a soft bun with regional chutneys. The entire combination serves as a filling meal for less than Rs 50.
This multi-layered flatbread traces its culinary origins back to the 12th century in the Indian subcontinent. The name describes the circular rings of dough created through skilled manual rolling. This crispy bread is traditionally paired with hearty north Indian curries.