Looking back at the best red carpet looks of 2022

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

2022 was a great year for showbiz and the fashion industry. Fashionistas from across the globe served head-turning red-carpet looks at the Oscars, Cannes, Grammys, Emmys and Venice Film Festival. It was a year of fashion moment after fashion moment. Some stars grabbed headlines for their breakout fashion moments that defined the year in its full glory. Here's a quick rundown!

Kim Kardashian at Met Gala

If there's one woman who knows how to break the internet, it has to be Kim Kardashian. Like every other year, the SKIMS founder made waves with her Met Gala look, which was an ode to beauty icon Marilyn Monroe. After crossing several hurdles and shedding a few kilos, Kardashian managed to walk the red carpet in the same dress Monroe wore while singing the iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr President” on John F Kennedy's birthday in 1962. The dress was originally designed by Jean Louis.

Jodie Turner-Smith at Venice Film Festival

At the Venice Film Festival, Jodie Turner-Smith made a strong fashion statement in bold chiffon suit that was studded with diamonds. Her outfit screamed that she was there on serious fashion business. The custom Gucci gown featured a plunging neckline, which she paired with acid green silk gloves. The jewels near her hairline acted as the perfect parallels to the crystal waterfall embellishments on her bodice.

Kaia Gerber at Academy Museum Gala

In a show-stopping Alaïa gown, Kaia Gerber left people wonderstruck at the Academy Museum Gala. The supermodel cemented herself as the new-era Cindy Crawford with this look, for which she channelled the '90s vibes. Posing elegantly in front of the paps in the dress plucked off from Pieter Mulier’s spring/summer 2023 runway by stylist Danielle Goldberg, she proved that most memorable red carpet looks are often the simplest.

Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars

Since Jada Pinkett Smith's red carpet look at the Oscars was somewhat overshadowed by her husband Will Smith's notorious slap, we must take a moment to appreciate this iridescent emerald green gown, which was undoubtedly one of the most visually arresting outfits of the night. Designed by Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier, the gown featured a fitted bodice, a rippling, sculptural skirt and a flared high neck. It was first unveiled on the runway at Paris Haute Couture Week in January.

Taylor Russell at London Film Festival

Taylor Russell wore a standout number from Daniel Roseberry’s autumn/winter 22/23 haute couture collection at London Film Festival and proved that she is a true blue fashionista. The 'Bones and All' star looked phenomenal in the dramatic head-to-toe Schiaparelli look, featuring a long-lined, full-boned corset. She paired it with black stilettos and black tights.

Doja Cat at Billboard Music Awards

At Billboard Music Awards, Doja Cat wore this otherworldly look, featuring a sculpted corset and golden covers. The dress also had two vertically protruding horns, which she styled with a golden Saturn-shaped purse. The look was taken from Daniel Roseberry's sci-fi inspired "Planet Schiaparelli" collection, which debuted at Paris Haute Couture Week in January.

