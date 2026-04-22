/From Louis XIV to Queen Elizabeth II: Top 10 longest-reigning monarchs in history

Ferdinand III of Sicily, also known as Ferdinand I of the Two Sicilies, had a reign of 65 years and 90 days. His rule was one of the most complicated in history because his titles changed repeatedly due to the chaos of the Napoleonic Wars. He was known as the King of Many names, and was the vanguard of orthodoxy against the Enlightenment. But he was later forced by his own army to sign a constitution in later life.