London on Saturday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first Pride parade with rainbow flags, hula hoops and headdresses on full display, marking half a century of progress in the fight for equality and tolerance but with warnings that more still needs to be done.

Fifty years on, more than 600 LGBTQ+ groups were among expected crowds of over one million, dancing, singing and riding floats along a similar route to the original protest, in the first Pride since the coronavirus pandemic.