/Lock on, fire, leave: How fire-and-forget missile technology transformed warfare

A fire-and-forget missile uses an onboard seeker to lock on to a target before launch. A Stanford University study says, "'Fire-and-forget', also known as 'launch-and-leave' or 'shoot-and-scoot', depending on who is pulling the trigger, refers to weapons that need no further intervention once fired." After firing, the missile guides itself without further input. Seekers typically rely on infrared imaging, millimetre-wave radar, or electro-optical sensors, allowing the weapon to remain effective even if the launch platform disengages or manoeuvres away. With the help of these weapons, use of vulnerable data links between the launcher and a missile is also reduced.