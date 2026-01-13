LOGIN
  LIVE SCORE | MI vs GG, WPL 2026 Match 6: Harmanpreet wins toss, Mumbai bowl first vs Gujarat

LIVE | MI vs GG, WPL 2026 Match 6: Harmanpreet wins toss, Mumbai bowl first vs Gujarat

Prashant Talreja
Prashant Talreja
Published: Jan 13, 2026, 19:27 IST

LIVE | MI vs GG, WPL 2026 Match 6: Gujarat Giants face off Mumbai Indian at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and elected to bowl first v Gujarat Giants.

LIVE | MI vs GG, WPL 2026 Match 6: Gujarat batters vs Mumbai bowlers
(Photograph: BCCI)

LIVE | MI vs GG, WPL 2026 Match 6: Gujarat batters vs Mumbai bowlers

It is Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026 match 6 on Tuesday (Jan 13) at DY Patil Stadium in Mavi Mumbai. Both teams are coming off with a win in their last match. Mumbai and Gujarat both beat Delhi Capitals in their last match. It will be a contest between Gujarat's batters vs Mumbai bowlers for a W.

LIVE | MI vs GG, WPL 2026 Match 6: What happend last time these two sides played?
(Photograph: BCCI)

LIVE | MI vs GG, WPL 2026 Match 6: What happend last time these two sides played?

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants faced off each other last time in WPL 2025 eliminator match for a place in the final.

Batting first, MI-W scored 213/4 in 20 overs, thanks to Haley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt scoring 77 runs each.

Chasing the total, GG-W were bowled out for 166 runs with Danielle Gibson top scoring at 34 and lost the match by 47 runs.

Haley Matthews, who picked up three wickets in addition to her 77, won Player of the Match award.

Mumbai advanced to the final and beat DC-W to win their second WPL title in three years.

LIVE | MI vs GG, WPL 2026 Match 6: Harman wins, Mumbai bowls
LIVE | MI vs GG, WPL 2026 Match 6: Harman wins, Mumbai bowls

It's TOSS TIME in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss and elects to bowl first.

This is the sixth time in WPL 2026 that the toss-winning team has decided to bowl.

The result in WPL 2026 so far

Team batting 1st: 3 wins

Team chasing: 2 wins

LIVE | MI vs GG, WPL 2026 Match 6: Playing XIs for both teams
(Photograph: BCCI)

LIVE | MI vs GG, WPL 2026 Match 6: Playing XIs for both teams

Mumbai Indians XI: G Kamalini (wk), Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Triveni Vasistha

Gujarat Giants XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Ayushi Soni, Ashleigh Gardner (capt), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

