LIVE | WPL 2026, Match 8 UPW vs MI: Warriorz still searching for maiden win

LIVE | WPL 2026, Match 8 UPW vs MI: Warriorz are still looking for their maiden win of the season after losing three back-to-back matches. Mumbai, on the other hand, are coming into this match with two consecutive wins.
Warriorz are still looking for their maiden win of the season after losing three back-to-back matches. Mumbai, on the other hand, are coming into this match with two consecutive wins.
Overall, the two teams have faced each other seven times with MI leading head-to-head record 5-2 vs UPW
Meg Lanning has won the toss and Warriorz will bowl first vs MI-W
Lanning: Chasing seems to have worked, gives a chance to work with the ball. Same team, we feel that gives us the best chance. Sometimes games coming around quickly helps. Lot of talent within this group. Try to bring it all together. Lot of learnings for myself and team. We've done a lot of things right, haven't put it together.
Mumbai Indians: 1 G Kamalini (wk), 2 Amelie Kerr, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Nicola Carey, 6 Sajeevan Sajana, 7 Amanjot Kaur, 8 Poonam Khemnar, 9 Shabnim Ismail, 10 Sanskriti Gupta, 11 Triveni Vasistha
UP Warriorz XI: 1 Kiran Navgire, 2 Meg Lanning (capt), 3 Phoebe Litchfield, 4 Harleen Deol, 5 Shweta Sehrawat (wk), 6 Chloe Tryon, 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Asha Sobhana, 10 Shikha Pandey, 11 Kranti Gaud