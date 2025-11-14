The first few hours of counting in Bihar set the tone fast. Early trends around 10 am showed that the NDA had surpassed the halfway mark, leading in 159 seats, with the BJP ahead in 69 and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) leading in 67. Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) was leading in 14 seats and had a strong conversion rate of 53 per cent. JD(U) had a 70 per cent conversion rate, while the BJP sat close behind at 67 per cent.

The Mahagathbandhan, on the other hand, struggled to keep pace. They were leading in only 76 seats. RJD held most of that ground with 51 leads, but their conversion rate looked weak at 38 per cent, according to ANI. Congress, leading in 17 seats and CPI(ML), leading in five seats, showed modest numbers.

Smaller players had glimmers but no big breakthroughs. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj led in two seats. AIMIM held onto a single lead.

Let's take a look at the standout contests shaping the election map (Winners to be updated once the results are announced).