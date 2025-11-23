/Little Women to Suspicious Partner: K-dramas of Nam Ji Hyun showcasing her versatility

From being part of the showbiz career since childhood to doing serious and romantic roles in dramas, Nam Ji Hyun has come a long way. Here are a few of the shows you can binge-watch from the comfort of your homes.
South Korean actress Nam Ji Hyun is known for her versatile performances in various dramas. Her career spans from being a child actress to leading roles, including 100 Days My Prince and Suspicious Partner, among others.
It tells the story of a rich heir who uses his money to overcome his loneliness. After losing his memory, he starts depending on an energetic young woman from the countryside who teaches him how to spend money wisely.
The romantic show set up in the backdrop of a courtroom tells the story of Noh Ji Wook, a senior prosecutor, and his trainee, Eun Bong-hee, who work together to apprehend a serial killer, only to slowly uncover how their respective pasts intertwine.
When a crown prince loses his memory after nearly dying in an attempted assassination, he meets Hong Sim, unaware that she is the girl he fell in love with.
Jo Hee-Ra appears before Jung Jin's restaurant and shows her a dish that can grant wishes. Together, they turn the establishment into a popular destination.
Ten people from different walks of life travel back in time to lead a perfect life. However, baffling cases take place and bring a twist to their fates.
When a magic cookie wreaks havoc on an elite high school, a young woman fights to save her sister while a university counsellor pursues his own agenda.
Cha Eun-Kyung (Jang Na-Ra) is a 17-year veteran star lawyer at Law Firm Daejung. Her speciality is in the field of divorce law.