LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Little Women to Suspicious Partner: K-dramas of Nam Ji Hyun showcasing her versatility

Little Women to Suspicious Partner: K-dramas of Nam Ji Hyun showcasing her versatility

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Nov 23, 2025, 21:34 IST | Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 21:34 IST

From being part of the showbiz career since childhood to doing serious and romantic roles in dramas, Nam Ji Hyun has come a long way. Here are a few of the shows you can binge-watch from the comfort of your homes. 

K-dramas of Nam Ji Hyun
1 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram)

K-dramas of Nam Ji Hyun

South Korean actress Nam Ji Hyun is known for her versatile performances in various dramas. Her career spans from being a child actress to leading roles, including 100 Days My Prince and Suspicious Partner, among others.

Shopaholic Louis
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Shopaholic Louis

It tells the story of a rich heir who uses his money to overcome his loneliness. After losing his memory, he starts depending on an energetic young woman from the countryside who teaches him how to spend money wisely.

Suspicious Partner
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Suspicious Partner

The romantic show set up in the backdrop of a courtroom tells the story of Noh Ji Wook, a senior prosecutor, and his trainee, Eun Bong-hee, who work together to apprehend a serial killer, only to slowly uncover how their respective pasts intertwine.

100 Days My Prince
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

100 Days My Prince

When a crown prince loses his memory after nearly dying in an attempted assassination, he meets Hong Sim, unaware that she is the girl he fell in love with.

The Witch's Diner
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Witch's Diner

Jo Hee-Ra appears before Jung Jin's restaurant and shows her a dish that can grant wishes. Together, they turn the establishment into a popular destination.

365: Repeat the Year
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

365: Repeat the Year

Ten people from different walks of life travel back in time to lead a perfect life. However, baffling cases take place and bring a twist to their fates.

High Cookie
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

High Cookie

When a magic cookie wreaks havoc on an elite high school, a young woman fights to save her sister while a university counsellor pursues his own agenda.

Good Partner
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Good Partner

Cha Eun-Kyung (Jang Na-Ra) is a 17-year veteran star lawyer at Law Firm Daejung. Her speciality is in the field of divorce law.

Trending Photo

5 nail-biting ODI clashes between India and South Africa you can’t forget
5

5 nail-biting ODI clashes between India and South Africa you can’t forget

From AB de Villiers to Virat Kohli: Meet 5 batters with most ODI hundreds between IND vs SA
5

From AB de Villiers to Virat Kohli: Meet 5 batters with most ODI hundreds between IND vs SA

Little Women to Suspicious Partner: K-dramas of Nam Ji Hyun showcasing her versatility
8

Little Women to Suspicious Partner: K-dramas of Nam Ji Hyun showcasing her versatility

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in Indian Premier League
5

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in Indian Premier League

Why carbon-fibre composites dominate high-G fighter jet engineering
7

Why carbon-fibre composites dominate high-G fighter jet engineering