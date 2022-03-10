Listing MCC's fresh changes to the laws of cricket

Law 18.11 has now been changed which implies that, when a batter is out caught, the new batter shall come in at the striker's end, i.e. to face the next ball (unless it is the last ball of an over). This rule change will be extremely decisive especially in death overs.
Mankading is now within the laws of the game. This, perhaps, is the most significant change which is set to come into effect in the game. Running out the batter has, thus, moved from Law 41 (Unfair play) to Law 38 (Run-out).
Replacement players
Interesting! Replacement players will now inherit any sanctions or dismissals from the players they have replaced.
Dead ball
If either of the two sides is disadvantaged by a person, animal or other object within the field of play, it will be adjudged a dead ball.
Another rule change which will impact only the fielding side is that they will be punished with five penalty runs for unfair movement, instead of it being termed a dead ball. Thus, the fielding team will now have to be on their toes to ensure they don't give away easy runs.
Wide ball
MCC have further emphasized that a wide will apply to "where the batter is standing, where the striker has stood at any point since the bowler began their run-up, and which would also have passed wide of the striker in a normal batting position".
Striking off the pitch
This one is surely interesting. Under this, the batters can hit a ball that has landed off the 22-yard cricket strip as long as they remain partly within the pitch. Gives bowlers some respite, isn't it?
Use of saliva
"The new laws will not permit the use of saliva on the ball, which also removes any grey areas of fielders eating sugary sweets to alter their saliva to apply to the ball," the MCC said in a statement. "Using saliva will be treated the same way as any other unfair methods of changing the condition of the ball." It is important to note that the use of sweat will still be permissible.
With the complete ban of saliva, former cricketers feel it will affect reverse swing in the game. It has been primarily done as it is termed 'unhygienic'. The ban on saliva first came into effect in the post Covid-era.