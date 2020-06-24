Lionel Messi turns 33: Here are some of his records that are unlikely to be broken!
Football maestro Lionel Messi turns 33 today! Often considered the best player in the world and widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Here are some of his records:
Most goals in a calendar year
In 2012, Messi scored 79 times for Barcelona and 12 times for Argentina taking his total for the year to an unprecedented 91 goals in a year. He broke Gerd Müller's longstanding record of 85 goals achieved all the way back in 1972.
Most Ballons d'Ors and Golden Boot
Barcelona star has won the Ballon d'Or and Golden Boots six times that is the most by anyone.
Most LaLiga titles won by a foreign player
Lionel Messi won 10 La Liga trophies that makes it most as a foreign player.
Hattricks, Goals: Messi and Ronaldo prolific rivalry
The Argentine 440 LaLiga goals to his name in just 477 games, followed by, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 292 games to score 311 goals while he played for Real Madrid. Barcelona star has 36 hat-tricks to his name, whereas, Cristiano Ronaldo had 34.
Messi conquers UCL with most goals in group stage
Messi has scored the most goals in the group stage in UCL history with 68 goals, five more than the next player on the list
Most titles won by a Barcelona player
Messi has won an unprecedented 34 trophies with the Catalans, including ten La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League titles and six Copas del Rey at during his time at the club. Six Supercopas de España, three FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups complete the list of team accolades won by football's finest ever.
Most goals in La Liga season
The Argentine under Guardiola scored 50 goals in the league that year injust 37 appearances. Cristiano Ronaldo came closest to doing so, incidentally, in the very same season. He ended up with 46 strikes to his name.