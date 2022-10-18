Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo: Football superstars with most Ballon d'Or awards

Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 07:10 PM(IST)

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or 2022 trophy in Paris on Tuesday as he became the oldest footballer since Stanley Matthews to claim the honour at 34. Benzema capped off an incredible 2021-22 season where he played a vital role in helping Real Madrid win the La Liga and the Champions League titles. Benzema was the top-scorer for the club with a staggering 44 goals in 46 games and was a clear favourite to win the Ballon d'Or this year. While the French striker claimed his maiden trophy at 34, here is a look at superstars who have the most Ballon d'Or titles under their belt.

Lionel Messi - 7

Argentine legend Lionel Messi holds the record for winning the most Ballon d'Or trophies in the history of men's football. Regarded as one of the greatest of all time, Messi won his maiden Ballon D's Or in 2010 after scoring 47 goals across competitions for Barcelona.

He went on to win six more Ballon d'Ors for the Spanish club before leaving Barcelona last year. Messi was not nominated for the award this year.

(Photograph:AFP)