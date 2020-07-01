Lionel Messi scores 700 goals: Here is the list of players with most goals for country and club!

Lionel Messi scored the 700th goal of his career on Tuesday by converting a penalty against Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Here is the list of players who are in the 700 goals club: 

#7 Lionel Messi

The Argentine is still going strong and will be looking to overtake a few more names on this list before he retires. He has scored 700 goals in 862 games. 

#6 Gerd Muller

Muller is also Bayern Munich’s record goalscorer and has well over double the second best. He played a crucial role in Germany's 1974 World Cup winning campaign. He has scored 735 goals in 793 games.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo ranks 5th with 744 goals in 1041 games for his country and club. 

#4 Ferenc Puskas

Another Hungarian icon, Puskas now lends his name to the award for the most beautiful goal of each year. He scored 746+ goals in 754+ games.

#3 Pele

The three-time World Cup winner scored 767 goals in 831 games.

Pele scored nearly a goal-per-game during his 656 competitive games for Santos, though claims to have scored 1000 in his career.

#2 Romario

Brazilian legend scored 772 goals 994 games. 

Romario played crucial role in Brazil's World Cup campaign in 1994, scoring five goals in the tournament.

#1 Josef Bican

Josef Bican claims the honour as football’s leading goalscorer of all-time. He scored 805+ goals in 530+ games. 

