Lionel Messi scores 700 goals: Here is the list of players with most goals for country and club!

Lionel Messi scored the 700th goal of his career on Tuesday by converting a penalty against Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
Here is the list of players who are in the 700 goals club:
The Argentine is still going strong and will be looking to overtake a few more names on this list before he retires. He has scored 700 goals in 862 games.
Muller is also Bayern Munich’s record goalscorer and has well over double the second best. He played a crucial role in Germany's 1974 World Cup winning campaign. He has scored 735 goals in 793 games.
Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo ranks 5th with 744 goals in 1041 games for his country and club.
Another Hungarian icon, Puskas now lends his name to the award for the most beautiful goal of each year. He scored 746+ goals in 754+ games.
The three-time World Cup winner scored 767 goals in 831 games.
Pele scored nearly a goal-per-game during his 656 competitive games for Santos, though claims to have scored 1000 in his career.
Brazilian legend scored 772 goals 994 games.
Romario played crucial role in Brazil's World Cup campaign in 1994, scoring five goals in the tournament.
Josef Bican claims the honour as football’s leading goalscorer of all-time. He scored 805+ goals in 530+ games.