Donald Trump Vs Musicians: A long-running feud

Since the day, Donald Trump announced his candidacy, their is an ongoing feud, between him and the singers. From blocking him from using their songs to taking a legal action, singers who have spoken out against Donald Trump.
Rolling stones
The Rolling Stones hit President Trump for using their songs at his re-election campaign. By threatening them to take legal action against President, the band released the statement saying, "The BMI (music rights organization) has notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement," the Stones said.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Neil Young
Veteran singer Neil Young has slammed US President Donald Trump for using his songs at a 4th of July rally, and by re-tweeting the clip of his 'Rockin in the Free World', that was used at the July 4 weekend celebration he wrote, ''This is NOT ok with me,''
Young, who became a US citizen this year, said he began his path to US citizenship because he wanted to vote against Trump in the 2020 election.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Linkin Park
Linkin Park, the musical group taken the regal action against the President Donald Trump, for re-tweeting the video which featured a cover of the band's 2001 hit 'In the End'. However, the campaign-style video has been taken down after rock group issued a cease-and-desist order (A Legal action to stop doing something immediately).
(Photograph:Twitter)
Tom Petty's family
The family of late singer Tom Petty, slammed President Donald Trump for using rock star's hit 'I Won’t Back Down' at his rally in Tulsa, ''firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind,'' and they'd never want his works to be used ''for a campaign of hate''.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Brendon Urie
Brendon Urie of 'Panic! At the Disco' objected when Donald Trump campaign’s use of his song 'High Hopes' at a Phoenix event, ''Dear Trump campaign,'' Urie wrote on Twitter. ''F*ck you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song. No thanks, Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company.'' He then tweeted a link to a voter registration site and wrote,'' Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for. The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November.''
(Photograph:Twitter)
Nickelback
Canadian rock band Nickelback, issued a copyright complaint after Donald Trump tweeted a meme version of the music video for their song 'Photograph', which shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his son with a Ukrainian gas company executive. However, the tweet was removed later.
(Photograph:Twitter)
R.E.M.
In January, this year, R.E.M. threathed Donald Trump to stop him from using their songs at his rallies after he played 'Everybody Hurts' and 'Losing My Religion' at a rally in Milwaukee, ''please know that we do not condone the use of our music by this fraud and con man''.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Prince
A year ago, Musician Prince Rogers Nelson's estate slammed Donald Trump, after one of the singer's most iconic tunes, 'Purple Rain', was played during the president's campaign rally in Minneapolis. "President Trump played Prince's 'Purple Rain' tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music," the tweet said. "The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Long-running feud
From year, 2015, since Donlad Trump annouced his candidacy, a number of singers have spoken out against President Trump playing their music at his events. Elton John, Adele, Rihanna, British rock band 'Queen', and many others musicians have objected over the years.