Donald Trump Vs Musicians: A long-running feud

Neil Young

Veteran singer Neil Young has slammed US President Donald Trump for using his songs at a 4th of July rally, and by re-tweeting the clip of his 'Rockin in the Free World', that was used at the July 4 weekend celebration he wrote, ''This is NOT ok with me,''

Young, who became a US citizen this year, said he began his path to US citizenship because he wanted to vote against Trump in the 2020 election.

(Photograph:Twitter)