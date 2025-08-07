/Liked Business Proposal? Watch these romantic Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime and more

If you watched and liked Business Proposal, then these romantic Korean dramas come up with another binge watch list to keep the streak alive.
The world of K-dramas is vast and its romantic genre is filled with numerous love stories that will bounce your heart with giggle and blush. Here are some of the best selections, available for streaming, that will make you laugh, love and self-discover.
Streaming on: Netflix
A narcissistic boss (Park Seo-joon) and his efficient secretary (Park Min-young) enter a hilarious and emotional rollercoaster when she suddenly resigns. The drama is based on a novel of the same name by Jung Kyung Yoon. This Korean office romance offers sizzling chemistry and laugh-out-loud moments.
Streaming on: Netflix
A South Korean heiress (Son Ye-jin) crash lands in North Korea while paragliding and falls in love with a North Korean soldier (Hyun Bin). As their love progresses, the story gives high stake romance that transcends borders and tugs at every emotion.
Streaming on: Netflix
One of the best Korean dramas, this sweeping romance follows a spirited girl (IU) and a steadfast boy (Park Bo-gum). Their love story begins at Jeju island and unfolds through trial, growth and resilience. The drama is highly appreciated for its poetic narration and lush visuals with emotional depth.
Streaming on: Prime Video
A lighthearted romcom K-drama that tells the story of a top actress (Yoo In-na) and a perfectionist lawyer (Lee Dong-wook). After the actress's career tanks due to a scandal, she gets to become a secretary of the lawyer assigned to train her and the two gradually fall for each other. The drama offers adorable chemistry and likeable characters.
Streaming on: Prime Video
A charming romcom centered around two childhood friends who reunite after long years. Sung-Joon (Park Seo-Jun), once ugly, now transforms into a successful, handsome editor while Hye-Jin (Hwang Jung-Eum), once wealthy and beautiful, now struggles and lacks self-esteem. The two reunite in a office and lead the story with wit, humour and heartfelt moments.
Streaming on: JioHotstar
One of the highest rated romantic K-dramas, featuring Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-Kwang. Sim Woo-Joo faces a downward spiral after she discovers her father's infidelity and seeks to revenge from his mistress son. Over the time, she falls in love with him. The drama is known for its stirring cinematography and layered characters.