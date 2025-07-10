LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Like The Rookie? Here are 7 other crime dramas you’ll love watching

Like The Rookie? Here are 7 other crime dramas you’ll love watching

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 10, 2025, 16:34 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 16:34 IST

Loved The Rookie? Then these seven cop shows are for you, from thrilling action and gripping mysteries to intense drama, these shows have you covered.
 

Like The Rookie? Here are 7 other crime dramas you’ll love watching
1 / 8
(Photograph: WION Web Team)

Like The Rookie? Here are 7 other crime dramas you’ll love watching

If you enjoy The Rookie for its mix of high-stakes action, drama, and humour, you’re in for a treat. Whether it’s more LAPD cases, rookie mistakes, or experienced detectives mentoring the next generation, these seven shows offer a similar thrill with their unique twists.

9-1-1
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

9-1-1

This high-intensity drama follows Los Angeles first responders, including police officers, as they handle emergencies both on the job and at home.

Chicago P.D.
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Chicago P.D.

This series explores the moral grey areas of law enforcement, blending tense investigations with strong character arcs.

S.W.A.T.
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

S.W.A.T.

A mix of tactical action and personal drama, this series centres on an elite LAPD team led by a morally grounded leader who bridges the community and the force.

Bosch
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Bosch

This gritty crime drama follows detective Harry Bosch as he tackles L.A.’s most complex murders while navigating internal politics and personal demons.

The Wire
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Wire

A critically acclaimed look at crime, law enforcement, and institutional dysfunction in Baltimore, it is one of the most realistic police dramas ever made.

Justified
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Justified

U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens enforces justice with old-school swagger in rural Kentucky in this smart and character-driven series full of wit and tension.

The Equalizer
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Equalizer

Queen Latifah plays a former CIA operative turned vigilante who balances justice and redemption, offering both action and heart.

Trending Photo

Like The Rookie? Here are 7 other crime dramas you’ll love watching
8

Like The Rookie? Here are 7 other crime dramas you’ll love watching

Happy Birthday Gavaskar: 5 records that prove he’s the ‘Little Master’ of Indian cricket
6

Happy Birthday Gavaskar: 5 records that prove he’s the ‘Little Master’ of Indian cricket

How much fuel does the IAF’s Jaguar fighter jet use per mission?
6

How much fuel does the IAF’s Jaguar fighter jet use per mission?

What is Gravity Nuclear bomb and which fighter jet can fly it?
7

What is Gravity Nuclear bomb and which fighter jet can fly it?

This fighter jet would set itself on fire if you flew it wrong! All about MiG-25 Foxbat
6

This fighter jet would set itself on fire if you flew it wrong! All about MiG-25 Foxbat