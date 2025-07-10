/Like The Rookie? Here are 7 other crime dramas you’ll love watching

Loved The Rookie? Then these seven cop shows are for you, from thrilling action and gripping mysteries to intense drama, these shows have you covered.
If you enjoy The Rookie for its mix of high-stakes action, drama, and humour, you’re in for a treat. Whether it’s more LAPD cases, rookie mistakes, or experienced detectives mentoring the next generation, these seven shows offer a similar thrill with their unique twists.
This high-intensity drama follows Los Angeles first responders, including police officers, as they handle emergencies both on the job and at home.
This series explores the moral grey areas of law enforcement, blending tense investigations with strong character arcs.
A mix of tactical action and personal drama, this series centres on an elite LAPD team led by a morally grounded leader who bridges the community and the force.
This gritty crime drama follows detective Harry Bosch as he tackles L.A.’s most complex murders while navigating internal politics and personal demons.
A critically acclaimed look at crime, law enforcement, and institutional dysfunction in Baltimore, it is one of the most realistic police dramas ever made.
U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens enforces justice with old-school swagger in rural Kentucky in this smart and character-driven series full of wit and tension.
Queen Latifah plays a former CIA operative turned vigilante who balances justice and redemption, offering both action and heart.