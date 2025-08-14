/Light year long bridge: Stellar merger that started 1 billion years ago has turned into a cosmic robbery

Two huge galaxies have been observed locked in a battle, pulling stars away from each other as they try to fight each other to death. This has led to the formation of a star bridge that is about a million light-years long. This event is occurring only 700 million light-years from Earth, the first time such an event has been observed in a galaxy so close to home. The tug-of-war is happening in the galaxy cluster Abell 3667.