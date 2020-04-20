Life under coronavirus-enforced lockdown in massive Dharavi slum

In homes that are cramped, stuffy and increasingly low on food, residents of Mumbai's huge Dharavi slum are struggling under nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
Let's take a look at how they are struggling:
Anxious residents have tied handkerchiefs or shirt sleeves around their faces in lieu of proper masks. Some have also barricaded alleyways using carts, bicycles and sticks. Signs warn outsiders to keep away.
Still, many residents say it is impossible to stay confined in small rooms, which are sometimes shared by day labourers who work different shifts.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Officers have punished lockdown violators by making them sit in the sun, do squats or by hitting them with sticks.
"It's very difficult. No one listens to us," said one police officer in Dharavi, adding that some bank employees shared special passes with friends so they could move around.
(Photograph:Reuters)