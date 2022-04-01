'Life on hold': Shanghai expands COVID-19 lockdown, testing lines grow

China's commercial hub of Shanghai ground to a halt on Friday after the government locked down most of the city's 26 million residents to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Period of isolation can be extended

Residents of Shanghai’s eastern districts who were supposed to be released from four days of isolation have been told their lockdowns could be extended if COVID-19 cases are found in their residential compounds.

Fresh official guidance indicated that many in China's most populous city will now be required to stay home as long as it takes to control the outbreak - instructed not to cross their doorsteps even to dispose of rubbish or walk their dogs.

