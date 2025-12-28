/Life below zero: 10 Places in India where winter tests survival

Dras, Siachen, Leh and seven other Indian locations experience extreme winter temperatures dropping to minus 60 degrees Celsius. Communities survive through traditional stone houses, stored food and community cooperation.
Dras sits at 3,280 metres elevation in Kargil district, recording temperatures regularly dropping to minus 45 degrees Celsius. The extreme low of minus 60 degrees Celsius was recorded on 9 January 1995. Approximately 20,000 residents survive through traditional stone houses and wood-burning stoves during winters lasting six months.
Siachen Glacier reaches 5,400 metres altitude, recording temperatures between minus 50 and minus 60 degrees Celsius. This remote location remains largely restricted due to extreme conditions and military significance. The glacier represents the upper survival limit on the Indian subcontinent where human presence remains severely limited.
Leh sits at 3,500 metres elevation, recording winter temperatures dropping to minus 28.3 degrees Celsius. The city serves as Ladakh's administrative hub whilst facing extended frozen periods. Buddhist monasteries dot this stark landscape where survival relies on modern heating combined with traditional cultural practices.
Spiti Valley sits at 2,745 metres elevation, recording temperatures dropping to minus 30 degrees Celsius during winters. Ancient monasteries characterise this sparse landscape. Limited infrastructure makes survival dependent on careful preparation and local knowledge developed across generations.
Kargil experiences winter temperatures dropping to minus 20 degrees Celsius. The town serves military and civilian populations along the Srinagar-Leh highway. Heavy snowfall regularly isolates this region during winter months, requiring advance preparation for extended road closures.
Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district experiences temperatures plummeting to minus 15 degrees Celsius during winter. Stone houses and traditional heating systems enable survival through frozen months. The town connects to Spiti Valley and serves trekkers and travellers seeking extreme climate experiences.
Lachen sits at 2,750 metres elevation in North Sikkim, recording temperatures dropping to minus 18 degrees Celsius. Heavy snowfall isolates this settlement regularly. Traditional community cooperation and stone structures enable survival through extended frozen periods.
Tawang sits at 3,048 metres elevation, recording temperatures dropping to minus 15 degrees Celsius during winter. The town hosts the Tawang Monastery, India's oldest Buddhist monastery. Snow regularly blocks passes connecting this remote settlement to main roads.
Kupwara in North Kashmir records winter temperatures dropping to minus 13 degrees Celsius. Heavy snowfall isolates this valley regularly. Local communities depend on stored food supplies and careful resource management during frozen months lasting several weeks.
Munsiyari sits at 2,300 metres elevation in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, recording temperatures dropping to minus 12 degrees Celsius. Alpine meadows transform into snow-covered landscapes from December through March. Communities depend on stored provisions during extended frozen periods.