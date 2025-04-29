'Life becomes an act of letting go..' Irrfan Khan's most iconic dialogues on his 5th death anniversary

Actor per excellence Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, after a years long battle with cancer with a neuroendocrine tumour at the age of 54. On Khan's fifth death anniversary, here we take a look at his most iconic dialogues.
Life in a Metro
Anurag Basu musical drama narrated the story of nine people living in Mumbai and dealt with issues like love, heartbreaks and struggles in urban life. In the movie, Irrfan Khan played the role of a straightforward and goofy character called Monty. Khan's character was paired opposite another stellar actor Konkona Sensharma. Irrfan's and Konkona's chemistry in the film remains memorable to this date.
Qarib Qarib Qarib
Irrfan's another gem, 'Qarib Qarib Singlle', a rom-com movie, tells the story of Yogi and Jaya, who have met on an online dating website. The movie and the lead acting intrigued many and impressed the audience and critics to a certain extent.
The Namesake
Irrfan played a loving father and husband in Mira Nair's 'The Namesake'. The movie depicts the struggles of Ashoke, played by Irrfan, and Ashima Ganguli, played by Tabu, the first-generation immigrants from West Bengal, India, to the United States, with their American-born children, Gogol (Kal Penn) and Sonia (Sahira Nair).
Angrezi Medium
One of Irrfan's last movies,' Angrezi Medium,' was an emotional tale. The film highlighted a father-daughter relationship that made everyone shed a few tears. Irrfan's acting as Champak Bansal, a single parent to Tarika (Radhika Bansal), is par excellence.
Life of Pi
Ang Lee's Academy Award-winning film, Life Of Pi has Irrfan playing the older version of Pi Patel, who finds a way to survive on a lifeboat with a Tiger. In the movie, Irrfan delivered some impactful dialogues that will forever be remembered.