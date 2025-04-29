'Life becomes an act of letting go..' Irrfan Khan's most iconic dialogues on his 5th death anniversary

2 /6

Life in a Metro

Anurag Basu musical drama narrated the story of nine people living in Mumbai and dealt with issues like love, heartbreaks and struggles in urban life. In the movie, Irrfan Khan played the role of a straightforward and goofy character called Monty. Khan's character was paired opposite another stellar actor Konkona Sensharma. Irrfan's and Konkona's chemistry in the film remains memorable to this date.