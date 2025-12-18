/Life at -67°C: How people live in the 7 coldest villages on Earth

Top seven coldest inhabited villages on Earth, from Siberia to the Canadian Arctic. Know the essential survival strategies residents use to endure extreme temperatures that drop below -60 degrees Celsius.
The -67.7°C record holder Known as the coldest inhabited place, villagers keep engines running constantly to stop them freezing. A local thermal power plant is crucial for survival in these temperatures, reports the BBC.
Surviving on high-fat diets Rivaling Oymyakon's extreme cold, residents rely on a diet of high-fat reindeer meat and horse liver for necessary energy. Multiple layers of heavy fur clothing are essential for any time spent outdoors, according to National Geographic.
65 days of winter darkness Formerly known as Barrow, this northernmost US city endures over two months without sunlight in winter. Survival blends modern insulated housing with traditional subsistence whaling and hunting, report as per The Guardian.
North America's -63°C low This small settlement holds the lowest temperature record for continental North America. Historically, survival here depended on intense wood-burning stoves and intense preparation for isolation during winter storms, reports The Canadian Encyclopedia.
Houses built on stilts In the world's northernmost town, buildings are constructed on stilts to prevent indoor heat from melting the permafrost soil below. Residents must also carry protection against polar bears when venturing outside, according to Visit Svalbard.
Mastering the frozen tundra The capital of Nunavut faces average winter temperatures around -27°C, often dropping lower. Survival involves highly insulated homes and a mix of imported goods and locally hunted caribou and fish.
Reliance on dog sleds As one of the world's most northerly towns, accessibility is limited to helicopters or seasonal boats. Traditional hunting and travel by dog sled remain vital survival tools for the local Inuit community.