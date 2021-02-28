Let Ireland live: Irish people stage anti-lockdown protest

As the Irish government tried to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus, locals took to streets to make their protest evident against the COVID-19 curbs
Hundreds took to streets in a planned, violent anti-lockdown protest in a at a city centre park of Dublin on Saturday.
(Photograph:AFP)
The protestors came out with banners reading "let Ireland live" and chanted "end the lockdown" while raising their voices against the coronavirus curbs imposed in the country.
People wearing clothing with the logo of Ireland's far right National Party were also spotted in the crowds.
The planned demonstration soon turned violent, resulting in three officers getting injured, one of whom was hospitalised in the protest which lasted around two hours
The protests ended with at least 23 arrests of citizens. The Irish prime minister Micheal Martin also condemned the protest and urged people to follow the protocols.