Lesser-known facts about BTS to mark their 10th anniversary
Popular belief is that BTS is the sound of summer this year. The Bangtan Boys are not just great singers, songwriters, dancers and models, they are also great motivational speakers and can practically conduct their own TEDx Talks at this point. They even performed at the United Nations General Assembly in 2021 amid several world leaders. Their upsurge is so iconic that it is compared to the popular boy band Backstreet Boys time and again.
Here's a list of some lesser-known facts about the K-pop boy band to mark their 10th anniversary.
English skills
Did you know RM learnt English by watching the American sitcom FRIENDS?
V's special skill
V is ambidextrous, which means that he can write with both his hands.
Here's a BTS fact for some motivation
Suga is so good at making music that he never considered any other profession.
Weird phobia
Jungkook has a microwave phobia, he thinks they can explode randomly!
J-hope's opinion on piercings
J-hope is the only BTS member who has not gotten his ears pierced as he does not believe in body modification.
Be your own boss
BTS has written and produced all of its songs and is not controlled by a record label, making them their own boss.
In-house hairstylist
Jin often styles his own hair. He knows how to cut his tresses and has also filmed himself doing it once.
Be flexible
BTS rapper Suga used to work as a delivery boy.
Clumsy yet cute
Jimin claims to be very clumsy and he is often seen falling out of his chair.
Wait, who?
BTS music company's CEO could not recognise V even a year after he joined the K-pop band.