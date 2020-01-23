Legendary French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier's last fashion show

Legendary French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier retired from fashion after a typically spectacular show in Paris on January 22, 2020. 

Here is a list of all the celebrities who walked the runway for him:

Gigi Hadid

US model Gigi Hadid presented a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier during the Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris.

(Photograph:AFP)

Bella Hadid

US model Bella Hadid presented a creation by designer during the fashion show.

(Photograph:AFP)

Irina Shayk

Russian model Irina Shayk presented a creation by the designer in the fashion show.

(Photograph:AFP)

Karlie Kloss

US model Karlie Kloss presents a creation by the designer at the fashion show.

(Photograph:AFP)

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor wore this stunning attire for the Jean-Paul Gaultier and his couture show last night.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Jourdan Dunn

British model and actress Jourdan Dunn presents a creation by the designer in the fashion show.

(Photograph:AFP)

Djibril Cisse

French football player Djibril Cisse presented a creation by the designer at the fashion show.

(Photograph:AFP)

Cristina Cordula

Brazilian TV host Cristina Cordula presented a creation by the designer in the fashion show.

(Photograph:AFP)

Antoine de Caunes

French TV presenter Antoine de Caunes presented a creation by the designer at the fashion show.

(Photograph:AFP)

Mylene Farmer

French singer Mylene Farmer performed during the fashion show.

(Photograph:AFP)

Jean Paul Gaultier

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier acknowledged the audience at the end of his Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, on January 22, 2020.

(Photograph:AFP)