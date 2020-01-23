Legendary French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier's last fashion show

Get WION News app for latest news
Legendary French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier retired from fashion after a typically spectacular show in Paris on January 22, 2020.
Here is a list of all the celebrities who walked the runway for him:
US model Gigi Hadid presented a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier during the Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris.
(Photograph:AFP)
US model Bella Hadid presented a creation by designer during the fashion show.
Russian model Irina Shayk presented a creation by the designer in the fashion show.
US model Karlie Kloss presents a creation by the designer at the fashion show.
Sonam Kapoor wore this stunning attire for the Jean-Paul Gaultier and his couture show last night.
(Photograph:Instagram)
British model and actress Jourdan Dunn presents a creation by the designer in the fashion show.
French football player Djibril Cisse presented a creation by the designer at the fashion show.
Brazilian TV host Cristina Cordula presented a creation by the designer in the fashion show.
French TV presenter Antoine de Caunes presented a creation by the designer at the fashion show.
French singer Mylene Farmer performed during the fashion show.
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier acknowledged the audience at the end of his Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, on January 22, 2020.