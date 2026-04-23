/Lebanon accuses Israel of ‘war crimes’ following death of journalist in southern strike

Lebanese PM Salam accused Israel of “war crimes” following the death of Al-Akhbar journalist Amal Khalil in an airstrike. The health ministry alleges IDF targeted the shelter where Khalil and photographer Zeinab Faraj sought refuge and used stun grenades to obstruct Red Cross rescue efforts.
Lebanese leaders have leveled accusations of "war crimes" against Israel following the death of journalist Amal Khalil, who was killed on Wednesday (Apr 22) during an airstrike in the southern village of at-Tiri. The incident, which also seriously wounded photographer Zeinab Faraj, has ignited a diplomatic firestorm just as fragile ceasefire negotiations continue in the US.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the strike in a statement, asserting that the targeting of media personnel has transitioned from “isolated incidents” into "an established approach" of aggression.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the strike in a statement asserting that the targeting of media personnel has transitioned from “isolated incidents” into "an established approach" of aggression.
He said, “Targeting journalists, obstructing access to them by relief teams, and even targeting their locations again after these teams arrive constitutes war crimes. Israel's targeting of media workers in the south while they carry out their professional duties is no longer an isolated incident but has become an established approach that we condemn and reject, as do all international laws and conventions.”
“Lebanon will spare no effort in pursuing these crimes before the competent international forums. I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of the martyr Amal Khalil, to her colleagues and friends, and to the entire Lebanese media community. I also wish a speedy recovery to journalist Zeinab Faraj,” the Lebanese PM added.
According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), Khalil and another journalist had taken refuge in a house in at-Tiri after an Israeli airstrike targeted a car in front of them. As reported in news agency AFP, an Israeli strike then targeted the house where the two journalists had taken refuge.The health ministry said the attack wounded journalist Zeinab Faraj, who was taken to hospital, and left Khalil trapped.
A Lebanese Red Cross official had told AFP they had "managed to rescue Zeinab Faraj" but had not reached Khalil and withdrew "because of a warning strike".
Photo: Diggers remove the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes as they look for survivors buried underneath in the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tyre on April 21, 2026.