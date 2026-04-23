/Lebanon accuses Israel of ‘war crimes’ following death of journalist in southern strike

Lebanese leaders have leveled accusations of "war crimes" against Israel following the death of journalist Amal Khalil, who was killed on Wednesday (Apr 22) during an airstrike in the southern village of at-Tiri. The incident, which also seriously wounded photographer Zeinab Faraj, has ignited a diplomatic firestorm just as fragile ceasefire negotiations continue in the US.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the strike in a statement, asserting that the targeting of media personnel has transitioned from “isolated incidents” into "an established approach" of aggression.