/Learjet 45: How many people can travel at once?

The Learjet 45 seats 8 to 9 people, flies 3,700 km, and offers 1.84 cubic metres of baggage space.
The Learjet 45 typically accommodates eight passengers in a comfortable double-club seating arrangement. This layout features comfortable swivel seats that face each other, perfect for in-flight meetings or conversation. It is the most common configuration used by charter operators for optimal comfort.
In high-density configurations, this aircraft can legally carry up to nine passengers safely. The ninth passenger sits in the belted lavatory seat, which is certified for takeoff and landing. This option is best suited for shorter trips where maximum capacity is the priority.
The interior cabin measures 6.02 metres in length and 1.56 metres in width. It offers a flat floor design, giving passengers more foot room compared to competitors with recessed aisles. The cabin height is 1.50 metres, providing reasonable headroom for seated travel.
Travellers can utilise approximately 1.84 cubic metres (65 cubic feet) of baggage space. The external compartment is heated and holds around 225 kilograms of luggage, which roughly equates to nine average bags. There is also a small internal storage area for personal items.
The Learjet 45 boasts a maximum range of approximately 3,700 kilometres (1,971 to 2,000 nautical miles). This allows for non-stop flights between major city pairs, though a fully loaded cabin may reduce this distance. It is ideal for connecting regional business hubs efficiently.
This jet is designed for speed, capable of cruising at 860 km/h (465 knots). It can climb quickly to 51,000 feet, soaring above commercial traffic and bad weather for a smoother ride. Its powerful engines make it one of the faster options in its class.
Safe operation of the Learjet 45 requires a minimum of two pilots in the cockpit. The flight deck is equipped with advanced Honeywell avionics to assist the crew during complex routes. A flight attendant is not standard but can be added if seat capacity allows.