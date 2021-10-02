Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi: Top five moments together

1999- French Open

The duo reached the semi-finals of three of the four Grand Slams in 1998, but lost at the semi-final stage each time. They overcame that specific hurdle in 1999, reaching their first final together at the Australian Open, but were unable to win the title.

But the sadness was short-lived, as the top seeds advanced to the final of the following Grand Slam, the French Open. The unseeded duo defeated Goran Ivanisevic and Jeff Tarango and reached the finish line in style this time, winning 6–2, 7–5.

