Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi: Top five moments together

In April 1997, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi won their first ATP Tour championship together at the Chennai Open, which was particularly sweeter because it was on home territory.
1999- French Open
The duo reached the semi-finals of three of the four Grand Slams in 1998, but lost at the semi-final stage each time. They overcame that specific hurdle in 1999, reaching their first final together at the Australian Open, but were unable to win the title.
But the sadness was short-lived, as the top seeds advanced to the final of the following Grand Slam, the French Open. The unseeded duo defeated Goran Ivanisevic and Jeff Tarango and reached the finish line in style this time, winning 6–2, 7–5.
1999- Wimbeldon
The win at the French Open sent the duo to the top of the men's doubles rankings.
Leander and Mahesh won their second Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 1999, coming back from a set down to beat Paul Haarhuis of the Netherlands and Jared Palmer of the United States 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.
2001 French Open
They were the top-ranked men's doubles combo at the end of the decade and the millennium. However, they were unable to match the season's highs in 2000.
Their third and last Grand Slam final together came in 2001 at the French Open, when they defeated Petr Pala and Pavel Vizner 7–6 (5), 6–3.
Reunion 2011- Chennai Open
Off the court, their feud became bitter, with accusations of favouritism and lack of dedication flying about.
They re-joined exactly a decade later for another spectacular season, which began with them winning the Chennai Open at home and ended with them winning the Cincinnati Masters.
They even advanced to the final of the 2011 Australian Open, but were defeated 6-3, 6-4 by the famous Mike and Bob Bryan.
One of the best in their era
It is nearly unthinkable now for an Indian doubles team to reach the heights reached by Paes and Bhupathi more than two decades ago. Indian tennis had Paes and Bhupathi which can rightly be called among the best in the world in their era.