/Tamil Nadu, UP, Mizoram and Delhi top India’s logistics performance rankings in LEADS 2025

Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram and Delhi emerged as top performers in the LEADS 2025 logistics rankings released by the Commerce Ministry, reflecting India’s growing focus on logistics efficiency, infrastructure and supply chain reforms.
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry said that India achieved an all-time high export figure of $863 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2026 and commended that while global growth has slowed, India’s exports continued to grow. He released the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2025 report, which moved away from (Achievers, Fast Movers, and Aspirers) into a four-tier model, driven by 59 per cent objective, evidence-based indicators. The indicator is the DPIIT flagship used to measure logistics performance across states. The four categories are Exemplars, High Performers, Accelerators and Growth Seekers. The index directly supports the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and National Logistics Policy, aiming for lower national logistics costs.
Exemplars represent the top-performing States and Union Territories, demonstrating sustained excellence across policy, infrastructure, service delivery, and regulatory dimensions.
High Performers comprise States and Union Territories that demonstrate strong and consistent outcomes across the majority of performance indicators.
Accelerators comprise States and Union Territories that have demonstrated notable improvement momentum and a clear reform orientation in recent years.
Growth Seekers represent States and Union Territories that are at a foundational stage of logistics system development and institutional strengthening.