/Tamil Nadu, UP, Mizoram and Delhi top India’s logistics performance rankings in LEADS 2025

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry said that India achieved an all-time high export figure of $863 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2026 and commended that while global growth has slowed, India’s exports continued to grow. He released the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2025 report, which moved away from (Achievers, Fast Movers, and Aspirers) into a four-tier model, driven by 59 per cent objective, evidence-based indicators. The indicator is the DPIIT flagship used to measure logistics performance across states. The four categories are Exemplars, High Performers, Accelerators and Growth Seekers. The index directly supports the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and National Logistics Policy, aiming for lower national logistics costs.