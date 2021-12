Jeff Bezos

After 27 years as CEO, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down. His resignation is said to be due to his desire to focus on the company's longer-term projects, such as Blue Origin, his rocket venture.

In addition to remaining Amazon's executive chair, he has said he wants to "stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives".

He continues to be the company's largest shareholder, retaining some 10 per cent of Amazon's shares, worth around $180 billion, the bulk of his fortune.

The computer engineers who built some of the world's biggest websites -- in Bezos' case, in his garage -- have frequently cited the need to pass the baton to seasoned business executives better equipped to run multi-billion-dollar companies.

