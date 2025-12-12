/LCH Prachand: 6 core features of India’s indigenous attack helicopter

The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) came into being, in order to meet the Indian Air Force’s requirement for a dedicated light helicopter for combat operations. The helicopter was designed with maximum commonality with the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), and it features a narrow fuselage with the pilot and co-pilot or gunner seated in tandem. This layout is helpful in allowing enhanced combat visibility along with operational efficiency. Here are six key features of the LCH, which was named 'Prachanda' during it's formal induction in the Indian Air Force in 2022.

