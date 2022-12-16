Layoffs in 2022: The year tech firms, workers would rather forget

Written By: Hitisha Jain Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

The year 2022 has been a tough one for both companies as well as for employees. While some firms struggled to make profits, its impact was suffered by the people working there. From cost-cutting to restructuring plans, companies have given several reasons while laying off their employees. It was mostly during the second half of the year when companies, mainly Big Tech firms and startups, started giving out pink slips Here's a look at some big names that made head turns by announcing job cuts:

1. Meta

Facebook parent company Meta had let go around 13 per cent of its workforce, which is around 11,000 people. In a letter to his employees, Mark Zuckerberg explained how he had hired aggressively during the pandemic and had anticipated quick growth even after the pandemic ended. Neither happened.

(Photograph: AFP )

2. Twitter

While the Twitter-Elon Musk saga is on, the company has been in the headlines for the whole year. Soon after the social media platform got its new boss, the company laid off nearly 4,800 as per reports.

(Photograph: AFP )

3. Amazon

According to reports, Amazon is planning to fire 20,000 employees. The top management will also be included in these layoffs. Amazon’s CEO announced that they would continue the process of a layoff and that the employees who will be impacted will be informed after everything is assessed by the company.

(Photograph: AFP )

4. Microsoft

Probably one of the first big tech giants to announce the jobs cuts, Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 workers across multiple divisions. The move came amid tech companies expecting an economic downturn worldwide in demand for tablets and PCs.

(Photograph: AFP )

5. Adobe

According to reports, software company Adobe laid off some 100 employees from its sales team. In a statement, the company said, "shifted some employees to positions that support critical initiatives and removed a small number of other jobs."

(Photograph: AFP )

6. Apple

Apple too has put a freeze on new hiring in certain sections of the company. According to a report in Business Insider, Apple has "paused almost all hiring" due to economic concerns. Apple has reportedly asserted that it doesn’t have a “budget for additional headcount for company positions in the coming year.”

(Photograph: AFP )

7. HP

The computer and printer maker Hewlett-Packard (HP) has said that it would lay off layoff 10 percent, or nearly 6,000 of its global workforce over the next three years. The company's decision came in at a time when sales of personal computers and laptops are sliding.

(Photograph: AFP )

8. Cisco

The networking major Cisco has recently started laying off 5 percent of its workforce, or more than 4,000 employees. According to reports, the company called the layoffs a "rebalancing" act while "rightsizing certain businesses".

(Photograph: AFP )

9. Qualcomm

Last month, Qualcomm announced that it is freezing hiring due to a faster-than-feared decline in demand for phones, which use its chips.

(Photograph: AFP )

10. Intel

According to the reports, Intel started the layoffs in California with at least 201 employees as "part of a broader cost-cutting effort. During the second-quarter earnings call, the company's CEO Pat Gelsinger said, "“We are also lowering core expenses in the calendar year 2022 and will look to take additional actions in the second half of the year.”

(Photograph: AFP )

11. Lyft

In November, ride-hailing company Lyft announced that it would lay off 13 per cent of its workforce, or about 683 employees to cope with a weakening economy. The company called the step a "set up to accelerate execution and deliver strong business results in Q4 of 2022 and in 2023."

(Photograph: AFP )

12. Snap Inc

According to the reports, the parent company of photo-sharing platform Snapchat, Snap Inc, plans to slash its workforce by 20 percent. The company has more than 6,400 employees which means that over 1,300 could be laid off. Do you think the situation will improve in 2023 or more companies will join the jobs cut race?

(Photograph: AFP )