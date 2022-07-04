Latin America celebrates gay pride parade to reassert LGBTQ+ rights

Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 07:39 PM(IST)

Thousands of people belonging to the LGBTQ+ marched across Latin America to celebrate the gay pride parade.

Colombia

Clad in colours and surrounded by expressions of pride and support is how the Colombian LGBTQ+ community celebrated through the streets of Bogota.

Community members and supporters gathered at Bogota’s National Park and paraded with music, banners, and costumes towards Bolivar Square.

Last year's pride picked up the festive mood after the pandemic induced restrictions, and this year’s parade echoed the colourful sentiment.

Same-sex marriage was made legal in Colombia in 2016, and social security and property rights have been extended to same-sex partners.

(Photograph:AFP)